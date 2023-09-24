Watch Now
Tulsa police need your help in finding woman with dementia

Posted at 2:33 PM, Sep 24, 2023
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department needs your help in finding 75-year-old Claudia Price.

Price was last seen at Walmart Neighborhood Market near 9411 S. Delaware Ave. where she made a purchase.

She is a white female, 5'4, between 120 to 140 pounds and was last seen wearing a royal blue button up shirt with 3/4th length sleeves and dark blue jeans.

Price has dementia and was last seen on Sunday, Sept. 24. at 8:00 a.m.

If you have any information, please call 911.

