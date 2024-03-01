Resident survives mobile home fire in Beggs

BEGGS, Okla. — An RV park resident lost his home and pet to a fire on Wednesday morning.

The community is rallying around the victim, Philip Kirk. Megan Terry, a friend and employee at Peaceful Acres RV Park and Cabins, is raising money while Kirk recovers from second-degree burns and skin graft surgery.

"I don't know how he survived. I don't know how he got out of there," said Terry. "God was watching. It was a miracle."

Terry said when she arrived at work on Wednesday morning, she saw fire crews battling a blaze at Kirk's mobile home.

She said the fire was due to an explosion caused by a space heater. "Everything you can think of is just gone."

Kirk's cat was unable to escape the fire.

"Spunky Cat was his companion. It was just him and the cat that lived here," said Terry. "Unfortunately, Spunky couldn't get out and was lost in the fire. It's hard to talk about that, especially whenever he's talking about it. It's sad. He loved his cat."

The RV park said this is the second fire on the property in recent weeks. Nearly a month ago, Kirk's neighbor's home also caught fire. "They had just got finished cleaning up what had happened here," said Terry. "Unfortunately, the very next morning, Phil's place caught on fire, and now they're gonna have to clean that up as well."

Another friend, Lea Dill, said Kirk is staying with her and her family while he heals and gets back on his feet. "Phil's a really good guy. We don't mind helping him out at all," said Dill. "I know he's probably really shaken up. We just try to make him feel as at home as possible while he's going through all of this."

To help Kirk by donating to the GoFundMe organized by Terry, click here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

