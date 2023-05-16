Reservation Dogs season 3 premiere date announced

TULSA, Okla. — Reservation Dogs is back for a third season.

A drama that outlines the unique and difficult life on Indigenous reservations in Oklahoma has made its way into the heart of many in Green Country.

The show announced its third season on Facebook this week. It will premiere on Aug. 2, 2023.

Reservation Dogs has brought light to Native culture that isn't often shown on the big screen.



Director Sterlin Harjo, an Oklahoma native, has made sure to incorporate local aspects in the show, even hiring local extras.

