"Reservation Dogs" renewed for a second season

TULSA, Okla. — Get the cameras rolling again! Before the first season ends airing on TV, "Reservation Dogs" has been renewed to come back.

The FX on Hulu comedy follows four indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma who steal, rob, and save to get to California.

The first season has been met with rave reviews and currently holds a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

"Reservation Dogs" was filmed in and around Green Country. Even one of the showrunners has ties to the state of Oklahoma. Co-creator and executive producer Sterlin Harjo is a Seminole and Muscogee filmmaker from Holdenville, Okla.

The show has been called a “breakthrough” for its Indigenous representation, both on-screen, but behind the scenes as well. Almost every single person involved in the show is Indigenous.

Circle Cinema hosted the premiere of the first three episodes earlier this month.

READ MORE: "Reservation Dogs" holds premiere at Circle Cinema in Tulsa

The second season of Reservation Dogs is set to come back to the small screen in 2022.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --