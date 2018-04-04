Rep. McDugle responds to videos he posted about Oklahoma teachers walkout

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Representative Kevin McDugle went viral Tuesday after he went on Facebook Live to rant about the Oklahoma teacher’s walkout.

McDugle said he takes fault for the two videos he posted to Facebook.

“It didn’t matter what I said after that,” McDugle said.

In the first video, McDugle claimed he was done supporting teachers.

“That was my feelings and frustration at the time,” McDugle said.

McDugle then made a second video, but quickly deleted both videos.

“I didn’t want my family to see them and those kind of things,” McDugle said. “My daughter called crying Tuesday, so it’s pretty extreme for the family too.”

McDugle said he wants to make sure teachers hear him.

“Take a look at my record,” McDugle said. “I’ve supported them all along and I will continue to support them.”

McDugle said he apologizes to anyone he may have offended. He said he respects teachers and will put their concerns first.

