Oklahoma Rep. Kevin McDugle criticizes teacher protests in Facebook video

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Oklahoma Rep. Kevin McDugle posted a Facebook video Tuesday in which he criticized the way teachers are protesting in hopes for increased education funding for public schools.

In the video, McDugle, a Republican who represents District 12, said he voted for every teacher measure to fund them last year. But he said with the way they are protesting, he's not going to "vote for another stinkin' measure when they are acting the way they are acting. This is not the way to go about it."

The video, which has since been deleted, can be viewed below:

Oklahoma teachers are taking part in a walkout this week after lawmakers passed a teacher pay raise measure last week. Teachers continue to seek increased funding for public school classrooms.

