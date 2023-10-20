Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Rep. Hern announces run for Speaker of the House

Kevin Hern
Office of US Rep. Kevin Hern
Kevin Hern
Posted at 1:31 PM, Oct 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-20 15:39:52-04

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Representative Kevin Hern announced he's running for Speaker of the House after three failed votes to fill the seat.

Hern made his announcement via Twitter Friday afternoon.

Hern voted for Rep. Jim Jordan, who failed to secure enough votes for the seat of Friday morning.

"We need a different type of leader who has a proven track record of success, which is why I'm running for Speaker of the House," Hern said in his announcement.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7