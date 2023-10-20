Rep. Hern announces run for Speaker of the House

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Representative Kevin Hern announced he's running for Speaker of the House after three failed votes to fill the seat.

Hern made his announcement via Twitter Friday afternoon.

We need a different type of leader who has a proven track record of success, which is why I’m running for Speaker of the House. pic.twitter.com/updVLkDCGh — Congressman Kevin Hern (@repkevinhern) October 20, 2023

Hern voted for Rep. Jim Jordan, who failed to secure enough votes for the seat of Friday morning.

"We need a different type of leader who has a proven track record of success, which is why I'm running for Speaker of the House," Hern said in his announcement.

