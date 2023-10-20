Jim Jordan still seeking speakership, looking for more GOP support

After nearly two weeks without a speaker, the House of Representatives is expected to vote for a third time on Friday to end the impasse. Without a speaker, the House has been unable to consider legislation.

Republicans need 217 of their 221 members to agree on a speaker, as Democrats have united behind their party leader, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries.

Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio remains the Republicans' speaker-designee, but as of Wednesday, he was 18 votes shy of becoming the new speaker. Wednesday marked the second ballot for speaker, with Jordan serving as speaker-designee both times.

Jordan said on Thursday that he hasn't given up his pursuit of becoming speaker. One resolution has been to elevate Speaker Pro Tempore Patrick McHenry, but it's unclear if that plan would work.

"I'm still running for speaker, and I plan on going to the floor and get the votes and win this race," Jordan told reporters on Thursday. "But I want to talk with a few of my colleagues, particularly I want to talk with the 20 individuals who voted against me, so that we can move forward and begin to work for the American people."

On Friday, Jordan returned to reporters saying he still believes he can change the mind of members who haven't supported him.

“The quickest way to get all this working is to get a speaker elected. That’s what I hope we can do today," he said.

Ousted Speaker Kevin McCarthy chose McHenry to be the speaker pro tempore in January after taking the gavel.

"If you watch him, he's not seeking to be speaker. He believes in the continuity of government," McCarthy said. "He's chairman of substantial committees. He understands the work. He's been here a number of years, so he understands how Congress works. He has respect on both sides of the aisle. He could carry out the job."

Until a speaker is chosen, the House is unable to consider President Joe Biden's proposed aid package for Ukraine and Israel. The president announced Thursday night a proposed $100 billion in assistance to help Israel fight Hamas and Ukraine battle Russia.

"You're making the case to why we need to get the House open — so we can evaluate the package," Jordan said in response to President Biden's proposal. "We can't do that; all the more reason we need to get the House open."

