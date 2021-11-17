Rental assistance programs continue after eviction moratorium lifted

TULSA, Okla. — Evictions are the last resort for landlords and they want to make sure renters know assistance is still out there.

An eviction is the biggest fear for renters struggling to pay each month during the pandemic.

”The bottom line is that eviction is a last resort," says Keri Cooper of Tulsa Apartment Association. "It’s never the first step in the process and it’s really important for residents to communicate with their property managers, their rental housing providers to let them know if they’re going to have an issue paying rent.”

Property management companies in Tulsa braced for the pandemic and the potential for residents needing help.

Keri Cooper with the Tulsa Apartment Association says it costs a landlord roughly $2,300 to evict someone.

"It’s in the best interest of everyone to keep people in their homes,” says Cooper.

Kelsy McGuire is with Winfield Property Management and it has 27 properties in the Tulsa metro area.

”We have been trying to provide all the resources we possibly can to them,” says McGuire. ”I think there’s this idea that landlords want to evict their residents that we’ve been waiting for this eviction moratorium to life so we can kick everybody out and start over and that is not what we want at all and an eviction is not good for anyone—it’s not good for the renter and it’s not good for the landlord,”

The association tells 2 News the majority of those eviction notices that get filed really never get executed. If you do need assistance, they say your first step is to contact your property manager.

In-person rental assistance runs from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the following locations across Tulsa:



Stoneridge on Nov. 18

The Woods on Nov. 19

The View on Nov. 22

