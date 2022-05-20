Remains of Korean War soldier, Oklahoma native to be buried in Arlington National Cemetery

FORT KNOX, Ky. — The remains of a soldier from Oklahoma killed during the Korean War will be interred on June 2, in Arlington National Cemetery.

Army Master Sgt. James L. Quong was a native of Norman, Okla. He was an Army Reserve captain during World War II but gave up his commission to join the regular Army as a master sergeant during the Korean War.

Quong was later reported missing in action on Dec. 2, 1950, after his unit was attacked by enemy forces near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea. His remains could not be recovered after the battle. Almost seventy years later, Quong’s remains were turned over by North Korea.

He was officially accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency in 2020.

More than 7,500 Americans remain unaccounted for from the Korean War.

For more information about Master Sgt. Quong, click here.

