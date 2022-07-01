Registered sex offender arrested in Tulsa for child pornography possession

TULSA, Okla. — A registered sex offender has been arrested for possession and distribution of child pornography on social media, Tulsa police announces.

Wallace Lee Johnson was arrested on Thursday as a result of an investigation spurred by a report from Twitter. The social media app reported a user uploaded child pornography to their account.

Tulsa County Jail Mugshot of Wallace Lewis Johnson.

A Sexual Predator/Digital Evidence Recovery detective was granted a search warrant to view the contents and history of the Twitter account.

Upon investigating, the detective discovered the account did upload child pornography, as well as posting disturbing messages. The account was later linked to Johnson who is a registered sex offender in Tulsa.

Johnson was quickly found by detectives and brought in for questioning. He denied posting anything involving child pornography or disturbing messages on Twitter. When he turned his phone over to police, Johnson informed them there was "a large amount" of child pornography on it.

Johnson was arrested and booked into Tulsa County Jail on multiple accounts, including possession and distribution of child pornography.

At this time, detectives are working to find other Twitter users believed to be involved with Johnson's account.

