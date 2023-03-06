Regent Preparatory School student wins 2023 2 Cares for Kids Spelling Bee

TULSA: OK — Green Country has crowned a new, 2023 2 Cares for Kids Spelling Bee champion.

Hannah Kauffman from Regent Preparatory School beat out numerous other students to take home the top prize on Saturday.

This was her first time qualifying for the regional spelling bee, and she took home first place after 17 rounds of competition.

2 News Anchor, Karen Larsen, emceed this year's event and asked Hannah what she looked forward to the most about competing in the upcoming national spelling bee in Washington D.C.

"I'm looking forward to being in the big competition, and also maybe seeing some sites around there," said Kauffman.

She had some good advice for other students looking to participate in a spelling bee.

"Keep on studying and it will definitely pay off and even if you don't win, it will still help you throughout your life," said Kauffman.

Other finalists included Arin Tripathy from Jenks Middle School.

He took home second place, and this was his 5th year competing in the 2 Cares for Kids Spelling Bee.

Arin qualified for nationals one year, but due to covid, he wasn't able to make it.

He also had some good advice for others.

"Keep on trying. It takes a lot of work but if you put in the work, you will be rewarded," he said.

Muhammad Wasiq took home the 3rd place prize this year.

He attends Peace Academy and says he was excited to be a finalist in this year's competition.

'It was easier than I thought it would be and it took a lot less time than I thought it would take too," he said.

Spelling bee champion, Hannah Kauffman, will now head to Washington D.C. to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --