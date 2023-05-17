Redbud Fund Helps Rural School Districts

CLAREMORE, Okla. — Tuesday, Gov. Stitt and the legislature announced their agreement on school funding. Part of which, was an increase to the Redbud Fund: Intended to help rural schools build and renovate facilities.

"The big school districts ... They run bonds on an annual basis so they have the ability to be able to use bond money to do what we're doing with the Redbud Fund money. It's because of their valuations," Bryan Frazier, Claremore Public Schools Superintendent said, "And they get to use those for growth, or building construction, renovation, HVAC units, computers, things like that."

Redbud grants are designed to fill those gaps between the urban and rural districts. Schools receive significant money from property taxes, but for rural districts, with fewer houses, comes fewer tax dollars. The state began these grants in 2021. Since then, hundreds of districts across Oklahoma have received grants ranging from a few thousand dollars, to more than $100,000. Yesterday's announcement promised an additional $125 million into Redbud. Traditionally, the money comes from sales taxes on medical marijuana. State Superintendent Ryan Walters considers it a win; for rural school districts and school choice.

"A lot of small districts talk about how this has made a big impact for them. We have a lot of parents who love their small, rural schools, and this gives them an ability to grow and get newer facilities," Walters said.

As for Claremore, their last Redbud grant amounted to $9,900. Next round? Frazier expects about $120,000.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --