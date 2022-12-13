Watch Now
Red Cross assisting tornado victims in McClain County

Posted at 8:41 AM, Dec 13, 2022
MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. — A severe storm and suspected tornado left damage in several Oklahoma counties on Tuesday morning.

The Red Cross of Oklahoma is working with emergency managers in McClain County to deliver emergency supplies and help residents. There are homes reported damaged.

The Red Cross is setting up at the First Baptist Church in Wayne to help anyone who needs help.

