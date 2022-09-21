Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Recreational marijuana measure won't show up on November ballot in Oklahoma

Recreational Marijuana
Alex Brandon/AP
Rica Madrid poses for a photograph as she rolls a joint in her home on the first day of legal possession of marijuana for recreational purposes, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2015, in Washington. Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser defied threats from Congress by implementing a voter-approved initiative on Thursday, making the city the only place east of the Mississippi River where people can legally grow and share marijuana in private. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Recreational Marijuana
Posted at 2:50 PM, Sep 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-21 16:09:13-04

TULSA, Okla. — A state question proposing the legalization of recreational marijuana won't show up on the general election ballot for Oklahoma voters this November.

The Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that there is no way to mandate the State Election Board to include State Question 820 on the upcoming ballot. The Election Board can choose to push the vote on the measure to subsequent elections.

The court acknowledged the state question went through all the correct procedures in collecting signatures, but the Secretary of State's Office's delay in verifying those signatures was not reason enough to force the state to include the proposal on the Nov. 8 ballot.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7