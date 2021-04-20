Reasor's accepting SNAP-EBT payments for online orders

TULSA, Okla. — Reasor’s is expanding how it accepts payments.

The grocery store chain is now accepting electronic benefits transfer (EBT) payments for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) for online grocery orders.

Reasor’s said this offers a more convenient shopping experience whether in store or online.

First, customers have to create an account on the mobile app or at reasors.com. After they add items to their cart and when they are ready to check out, users will select SNAP-EBT as the payment method.

“We are thrilled we can offer this service. It has been on our roadmap pending approval for some time, and we are thankful it has come to fruition," said Jeff Reasor, CEO of Reasor’s. "No doubt consumer demand for online shopping services has increased tremendously over the past year. Now that all the governmental hurdles and testing are done, customers can enjoy the convenient, simple and safe benefits of Reasor’s online shopping.”

