Ransomware attack affecting Hillcrest hospitals

TULSA, Okla. — A ransomware attack is causing some Hillcrest emergency rooms to divert patients, according to a Hillcrest HealthCare System spokesperson.

Hillcrest's parent company, Ardant Health Services, said it learned of the attack on Nov. 23.

"The Ardent technology team immediately began working to understand the event, safeguard data, and regain functionality," said Ardant Health Services. "As a result, Ardent proactively took its network offline, suspending all user access to its information technology applications, including corporate servers, Epic software, internet and clinical programs."

Hillcrest said the attack is affecting access to records software, but patient care is not being adversely impacted.

"We became aware of a network outage due to a potential security incident that is affecting Hillcrest HealthCare System. Our team is working to assess the impact of this outage and restore access, and we will follow established downtime protocols as needed. Patient care has not been adversely impacted. As a precaution, some emergency rooms are currently on divert status," according to a Hillcrest HealthCare System spokesperson.

2 News is working to learn more about the effects of this ransomware attack.

