Radio host to live at football stadium for bike donation drive

OWASSO, Okla. — An effort to collect more than 1,000 bikes for kids will start Monday morning in Owasso, with the help of 106.1 and Classic Chevrolet of Owasso.

It's called "Operation Bikes for Kids."



Starting Dec. 11, 106.1 host Natalie Cash will scale the forty-foot scaffolding at Owasso High School's football stadium. She will live up there until 1,061 bikes are collected for kids in need this holiday season.

This is the same goal as last year, with Cash coming down after Bikes for Kids exceeded their goal, with a total of 1,260 bikes donated.

While up there, Cash will live inside a tent and host her show live from inside it. Part of her mission will be braving the cold until that goal is met.



There are two ways people can help.

People can drop off a bicycle at Owasso High School's football field during the event. People can donate money. $50 goes toward one bike, adding to the total tally. To donate money, people can visit 1061.com



