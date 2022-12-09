Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Quadruple Murder Body Cam Video Released from Kingfisher County

Posted at 10:44 PM, Dec 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-08 23:44:41-05

KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. — Newly released body camera footage shows the moments deputies walked into a murder scene where four people died on a marijuana farm in kingfisher county.

A farm state agents say was operating illegally in Oklahoma. A witness who survived says the gunman demanded hundreds of thousands of dollars in exchange for their lives.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says law enforcement rushed to the marijuana farm near Hennessey last month expecting a hostage
situation . Now they're investigating a quadruple homicide.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7