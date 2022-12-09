Quadruple Murder Body Cam Video Released from Kingfisher County

KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. — Newly released body camera footage shows the moments deputies walked into a murder scene where four people died on a marijuana farm in kingfisher county.

A farm state agents say was operating illegally in Oklahoma. A witness who survived says the gunman demanded hundreds of thousands of dollars in exchange for their lives.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says law enforcement rushed to the marijuana farm near Hennessey last month expecting a hostage

situation . Now they're investigating a quadruple homicide.

