Public safety tax on the ballot in Collinsville

COLLINSVILLE, Okla. — Collinsville voters will have the opportunity to vote on a one-half of a cent public safety tax on Nov. 8. The money will go toward hiring additional staff, expanding services and building a new fire station in a high-growth part of town.

If the proposition passes, city officials say they’d like to build a fire station on the west side of town near Highway 20 and Sheridan, but some homeowners nearby say they aren’t necessarily on board since it could be in the middle of multiple neighborhoods.

Cali Kelly, of Collinsville, says she hopes the proposition passes.

"My parents live out there. I care more about their safety than paying a little bit more of sales tax," Kelly said.

Collinsville Police Chief Matt Burke said the current police station would also be expanded if the public safety tax passes. It would include a larger dispatch center, space to hire more staff, more training rooms and an expanded detective’s office.

“It would be a better investment to me. At least my tax dollars are going to something good," Kelly said.

Chief Burke says the fire station location, which would also include a backup dispatch center, has not been settled on, given some community backlash.

"If we can be halfway down between highway 20 and 136th on Sheridan, that is the prime spot for our fire department," Burke said.

