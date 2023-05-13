Public parking guide to LIV Tour this weekend

This is the map the LIV Tour offers fans heading to Cedar Ridge Country Club this weekend.

It offers a rideshare lot close to the course, plus free public parking at the Cityplex Towers next to ORU.

Overflow parking is also available at the Mabee Center on 81st Street.

One fan told 2 News the lack of signs led to some confusion Friday morning for those catching the first tee times.

“There was nobody there letting us know where to park at that point in time, so we pulled over to the parking lot next to it and they told us the Mabee Center was going to be where the overflow parking was.”

The experiences varied depending on what time folks made their way to the shuttles hauling crowds 20 minutes south to the course.

"I mean it’s kind of a haul from (Mabee Center) to get over (to the back of the Cityplex where the shuttles are), but you’re going to be walking the course anyway, so you just get your steps in,” Stephanie Moore said.

If Friday was any indication for this weekend, the morning and evening rushes could cause congestion for fans at the public lots.

Other than that, visitors told 2 News things are working as a well-oiled machine.

"Not a lot of traffic as far as like waiting in lines or anything like that. They check your ticket in the parking lot so when you get over there, you get right in. So it wasn’t too bad,” Jarrett Moore said.

Security guards on hand said visitors should only make sure that they don't accidentally carry prohibited items to the security line a half-mile away.

One parking staffer said he expects mostly positives this weekend if fans know where to find the shuttle buses.

"I kind of just tell them to walk through there but it’s better if they see the bus because sometimes they don’t see it," Terry Owens said. "So I just tell them to look through the trees and they say ‘Okay, it’s really not that far.’”

