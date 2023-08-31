PSO Relief Grants

TULSA, Okla. — It's been more than two months since the Father's Day windstorm.

Now PSO and its parent company, AEP, are getting the word out about relief grants.

They announced grants totaling $125,000 to help people dealing with the impact from the massive Father's Day derecho.

The AEP Foundation made a donation of $75,000 to the Windstorm Relief Fund.

The fund is in partnership with the Tulsa Area United Way and Tulsa Community Foundation.

It has now grown to around $800,000 thanks to local donors.

The fund will make grants possible to area non-profits and service providers to cover unexpected storm operating costs to residents of Tulsa, Wagoner, Creek, Osage, Rogers, and Okmulgee Counties.

The money will also help get aid to low-income, elderly, disabled, and other special needs population.

This month in August, the first round of grants were distributed to six non-profits in Tulsa, Broken Arrow, and Sand Springs.

In announcing the grants, PSO said: "The Red Cross stepped up for our neighbors when the need was urgent and the United Way will help our community build back stronger."

The American Red Cross said: "We appreciate the AEP Foundation and PSO turning their compassion into action during this storm relief operation, ensuring thousands of Tulsans had the hope and help they needed."

At the height of the storm, more than 204,000 PSO customers were without power. Many didn't have electricity for a week or longer. The storm destroyed or damaged more than 1,000 buildings and homes.

