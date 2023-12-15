PSO customers to see lower bills

TULSA, Okla. — Recent fuel costs are challenging for some, but starting in January, PSO customers could see lower bills.

The company says they are able to offer this type of savings thanks to reduced natural gas prices and the company’s investments in fuel-free generating facilities.

For people like Kevin Johnson, who is on a fixed income each month, the lower bill is a big win.

The company said the monthly bill of a residential customer who uses 1,100 kilowatt-hours per month is going down roughly $15 or 11%.

Johnson said he triages his bills each month to stretch his dollar a bit further.

“It's like trying to find what you want to pay first or what can you stand to pay first without something getting cut off and you don't want to be on the streets so basically just trying to make ends meet,” said Johnson.

With the state of our economy and rising inflation costs, Johnson said it’s time for some relief.

“Basically everything is going up so something like that needs to happen to bring everybody back into compliance,” said Johnson.

Mia Chambers is also thrilled with the potential savings.

“I think that's fantastic. With the economy being so high and things going higher instead of lower, we need a break somewhere,” said Chambers.

PSO President, Leigh Anne Strahler said:

Recent high fuel costs have been challenging for many of our customers, and we’re happy that lower prices and our investments in fuel-free power will ease those energy expenses,” said PSO President and Chief Operating Officer Leigh Anne Strahler. “In the world of commodity prices, what goes up, can come down. It did, and our customers are going to benefit.

If you would like more information about programs to help eligible customers manage their energy costs, visit https://www.psoklahoma.com/.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

