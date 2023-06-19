PSO crews say majority of customers should have power back Saturday

TULSA, Okla. — It may not be until Saturday evening that people in the Tulsa metropolitan area get power back.

Electric crews from nearly every state east of the Mississippi River in Tulsa are restoring what they can as quickly as possible.

Then there are people like Bardia Housmand. A tree fell on his garage, and another one took out his fence. Getting power back is one of the last things on his mind.

"I'm not concerned about the power," Housmond said. "I constantly keep thinking about how this is going to play out and how long it is going to take."

Nearly 3,000 crews took off from the Tulsa Fairgrounds, planned in advance by PSO.

PSO Spokesperson Wayne Green says most people in the Tulsa metro can expect to have power back by 5 p.m. on Saturday. People in Chouteau, Vinita, and Grove can expect it by 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Keep in mind the property must be in condition to reconnect service.

"If your weather heads have been torn off the back of your house, or if you have an electrical problem, you're going to have to get a qualified electrician to take care of that for you," Green said.

PSO staff encourages Tulsans to have patience this week.

