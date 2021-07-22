PSO announces $50,000 AEP Foundation Social and Racial Justice Grant to Youth Services of Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa youth center is getting help in a big way.

PSO’s parent-company AEP gave $50,000 to Youth Services of Tulsa in a special ceremony Thursday morning.

The grant money is going toward the transition program. That program addresses homelessness in 17-to-24-year-olds. It provides youth with housing and skills needed to transition to self-sufficiency and permanent housing.

Specifically, participants learn to budget money, interview for a job, and get help pursuing a career.

Jasmine, a participant of the program, was homeless before finding Youth Services four years ago. Since then, she’s graduated from college, gotten married and has a home with her husband.

She now hopes to pursue a career in real estate and says she owes her success to the program, “I wouldn’t be where I am now if I hadn’t found this place so I’m definitely proud to be a part of this.”

The agency has helped provide services for homeless and at-risk children for decades. They are the only non-profit whose goal is to serve Tulsa’s youth and serves 18,000 people each year.

