Project honors Oklahoman lives lost to COVID-19

TULSA, Okla. — Thursday night marked the beginning of the end of the Oklahoma COVID-19 Remembrance Project.
The memorial started in December 2020 to honor the Oklahoman lives lost to COVID-related illnesses.
Each cross represents one life lost to the virus in Oklahoma. Now, the memorial is beginning to close. Anyone who lost a loved one to the virus can take a cross during the last two weeks of March.
The memorial will be gone by April.
