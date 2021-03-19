Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Project honors Oklahoman lives lost to COVID-19

items.[0].videoTitle
Project honors victims lost to COVID-19
Posted at 2:02 AM, Mar 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-19 10:26:27-04

TULSA, Okla. — Thursday night marked the beginning of the end of the Oklahoma COVID-19 Remembrance Project.

GALLERY: Oklahoma COVID-19 Remembrance Project

The memorial started in December 2020 to honor the Oklahoman lives lost to COVID-related illnesses.

RELATED STORY: Project to honor each Oklahoman lost to COVID-19

Each cross represents one life lost to the virus in Oklahoma. Now, the memorial is beginning to close. Anyone who lost a loved one to the virus can take a cross during the last two weeks of March.

The memorial will be gone by April.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7