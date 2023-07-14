Private tree debris contractors swamped after Fathers Day storm

TULSA, Okla. — Friday is the first day Tulsa contractors go to the hardest-hit neighborhoods to pick up green waste from the Father's Day storm. City and private contractors are working around the clock to clean up Tulsa.

At 70 hours and six days a week, Bill Chance and his workers at Midtown Tree Services say they got nearly 300 calls when the damage hit.

"It's pretty hot too. We're doing everything we can to help everybody get their lives back together," Chance said.

Like city contractors, they're prioritizing hard-hit midtown neighborhoods first.

Friday is the first day Tulsa contractors with Greenbelt Turf, LLC, collect the damage from Admiral to 31st and Riverside to Yale.

The difference: it's free for residents as long as it's cut up in five-foot pieces and stacked on the curb.

At 80, Linda Robertson had to get her hands dirty after her front tree fell in her yard.

"I've got great grandkids that come over, so I don't want them to step on them, so I'm trying to take them up," she told 2 News.

Tetra Tech is monitoring the cleanup process by city contractors to make sure all of the affected zones get picked up.

Chance encourages Tulsans if they want to go through a private contractor to pick up tree damage, to call immediately since there will likely be a waiting list for service.

