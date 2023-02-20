Presidents' Day: History of presidential visits to Oklahoma in photos

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Historical Society is celebrating Presidents' Day by sharing a handful of photos from past presidents' visits to the Sooner State.

No U.S. President has hailed from Oklahoma, but visits over the last few decades have showcased the relevance of the state, its people and its history to the nation. Most recently, President Joe Biden visited Tulsa's Greenwood Cultural Center as the city recognized the centennial for the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre in 2021.

Evan Vucci/AP FILE - President Joe Biden listens to program coordinator Michelle Brown-Burdex during a tour of the Greenwood Cultural Center to mark the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre, Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Tulsa. Biden, who traveled to Tulsa one year ago to mark the 100th anniversary of the massacre, said Wednesday, June 1, 2022 that his administration has worked to end housing discrimination and to provide federal contracts to businesses owned by Black people. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci File)

The year before Biden's visit, then-President Donald Trump held a rally at Tulsa's BOK Center amid the height of the COVID-19 pandemic as he entered a heated presidential campaign he'd eventually lose to Biden.

Evan Vucci/AP FILE - In this June 20, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump arrives on stage to speak at a campaign rally at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla. Trump is privately reassuring Republicans anxious about his deficits to Democrat Joe Biden, noting there are three months until Election Day and reminding them of the late-breaking events that propelled his 2016 comeback. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

The Oklahoma Historical Society shared photos of several iconic presidents from the nation's history on their visits to Oklahoma in honor of Presidents' Day:

Franklin D. Roosevelt: 1938

Oklahoma Historical Society

Dwight Eisenhower: 1957

Oklahoma Historical Society

John F. Kennedy: 1961

Oklahoma Historical Society KENNEDY JOHN F. PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES STATE VISIT OCTOBER 29 1961 (BIG CEDAR): UNKNOWN: Caption reads, President Kennedy bid some Oklahoma state troopers farewell in a pouring rain as he prepared to leave the ranch home of Sen. Kerr where he was a house guest Sunday night. Photographer UNKNOWN. Original Photo UNKNOWN. Published on T-10-30-61.

Lyndon B. Johnson: 1964

Oklahoma Historical Society

Richard Nixon: 1971

Oklahoma Historical Society

Gerald Ford: 1974

Oklahoma Historical Society

Ronald Reagan: 1985

Oklahoma Historical Society

Bill Clinton: 1995

Oklahoma Historical Society

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --