Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Presidents' Day: History of presidential visits to Oklahoma in photos

John F. Kennedy_1961_1.jpg
Oklahoma Historical Society
KENNEDY JOHN F. PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES STATE VISIT OCTOBER 29 1961 (BIG CEDAR): UNKNOWN: Caption reads, President Kennedy bid some Oklahoma state troopers farewell in a pouring rain as he prepared to leave the ranch home of Sen. Kerr where he was a house guest Sunday night. Photographer UNKNOWN. Original Photo UNKNOWN. Published on T-10-30-61.
John F. Kennedy_1961_1.jpg
Posted at 11:08 AM, Feb 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-20 12:08:13-05

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Historical Society is celebrating Presidents' Day by sharing a handful of photos from past presidents' visits to the Sooner State.

No U.S. President has hailed from Oklahoma, but visits over the last few decades have showcased the relevance of the state, its people and its history to the nation. Most recently, President Joe Biden visited Tulsa's Greenwood Cultural Center as the city recognized the centennial for the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre in 2021.

Joe Biden
FILE - President Joe Biden listens to program coordinator Michelle Brown-Burdex during a tour of the Greenwood Cultural Center to mark the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre, Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Tulsa. Biden, who traveled to Tulsa one year ago to mark the 100th anniversary of the massacre, said Wednesday, June 1, 2022 that his administration has worked to end housing discrimination and to provide federal contracts to businesses owned by Black people. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci File)

The year before Biden's visit, then-President Donald Trump held a rally at Tulsa's BOK Center amid the height of the COVID-19 pandemic as he entered a heated presidential campaign he'd eventually lose to Biden.

Donald Trump
FILE - In this June 20, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump arrives on stage to speak at a campaign rally at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla. Trump is privately reassuring Republicans anxious about his deficits to Democrat Joe Biden, noting there are three months until Election Day and reminding them of the late-breaking events that propelled his 2016 comeback. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

The Oklahoma Historical Society shared photos of several iconic presidents from the nation's history on their visits to Oklahoma in honor of Presidents' Day:

Franklin D. Roosevelt: 1938

Franklin Roosevelt_1938.jpg

Dwight Eisenhower: 1957

Dwight Eisenhower_1957_2.jpg

John F. Kennedy: 1961

John F. Kennedy_1961_1.jpg
KENNEDY JOHN F. PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES STATE VISIT OCTOBER 29 1961 (BIG CEDAR): UNKNOWN: Caption reads, President Kennedy bid some Oklahoma state troopers farewell in a pouring rain as he prepared to leave the ranch home of Sen. Kerr where he was a house guest Sunday night. Photographer UNKNOWN. Original Photo UNKNOWN. Published on T-10-30-61.

Lyndon B. Johnson: 1964

Lyndon Johnson_1964.jpg

Richard Nixon: 1971

Richard Nixon_1971.jpg

Gerald Ford: 1974

Gerald Ford_1974.jpg

Ronald Reagan: 1985

Ronald Reagan_1985.jpg

Bill Clinton: 1995

Bill Clinton_1995.jpg

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7