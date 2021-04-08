President Biden's gun control orders come as firearm sales boom

TULSA, Okla. — President Biden’s new executive actions regarding gun control come as firearm sales are booming.

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, there is a 36% increase in gun background checks this month compared to February.

The boost in business is also felt in Tulsa. David Stone, the president of Dong’s Guns Ammo & Reloading, said sales are up at least 300%.

FBI stats show firearm background checks in Oklahoma have been going up since 2019.

“It’s a nationwide shortage. It’s not just in the local area,” Stone said.

His supplier is running out, and they are not seeing an end of high demand any time soon.

“They called me yesterday and said that production is sold out this year,” Stone said. “They want me to get an order in for stuff for next year.”

Stone said handguns are flying off Dong’s shelves.

“There has been an increase in demand for self-defense guns," he said. "Normally, our cases are just heap-full of guns.”

Dong’s customer, Brenda Lockett, took one of them home for the first time.

“I think if you use guns properly, there won’t be a problem,” Lockett said.

She is thankful for the renewed focus on gun control after President Biden announced new actions.

Stone said the executive orders left him unsure about how they will change gun violence in our country.

“Felons buy guns on the street, or they go steal them,” Stone said. “It doesn’t matter how many laws you put in effect; that’s not going to change.”

