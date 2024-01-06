Positively Oklahoma Update: Broken Arrow Christmas Light Fight house

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — We have new details on the Broken Arrow Christmas light display that'll be featured on the 2024 season of the National TV show "The Great Christmas Light Fight."

The Slankard family confirms their episode was filmed at the beginning of this past Christmas season. It's why this year's display at Slankard's Acre and More of Christmas Galore was the biggest and brightest yet.

While the free walk-through display has been gaining national attention, it also helps the local community. Each year the Slankard family has a donation box out front collecting cash and food donations for Broken Arrow Neighbors.

The Slankards tell 2 News Oklahoma so far this year $3579 has been donated and over 200 canned food items for the local non-profit.

You can learn more about the display by watching the original story here.

