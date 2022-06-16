Porter peach orchard says hail storm damaged crop

PORTER, Okla. — Livesay Orchards announced Thursday that they lost a significant amount of their peach crop due to recent storms.

The orchard says a May 5 hail storm knocked off and damaged several peaches. The loss comes ahead of their opening Friday and about a month away from the Porter Peach Festival.

However, Livesay says they still have enough product to offer a quality opening for customers when they open.

"Hello All Porter Peach Fans,



It is with great sadness that we announce we are going to have another significant loss in our peach crop. We do not know the exact numbers, but we hope to have more than last year. On May 5th we had a severe hail storm blow through. The storm knocked off many peaches, and some of the peaches the hail didn’t knock off were damaged.



On a good note, our first day open will be Friday June 17th from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. We will have some peaches (Mostly Desiree, Spring Prince, and Caro Red), blackberries, fresh produce, Porter Peach Jar Products, and other yummy goods.



We will have half bushels of #2 peaches, and ¼ peck, ½ peck, and 8-quart boxes of #1 peaches. #1 peaches are your “pretty” peaches. #2 peaches are your pie, jam, and cobbler peaches. #1s and #2s taste exactly the same, one is just prettier than the other.



We will keep everyone up to date here on Facebook throughout the season with peach availability and store hours, so make sure to like and follow our page.



Please call 918-483-2102 with any questions. Thank you" Livesay Orchards/Facebook

The Porter Peach Festival is scheduled for July 14-16.

