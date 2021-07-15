Porter Peach Festival kicks off Thursday

TULSA, Okla. — It's that time of the year!

The first day of the annual Porter Peach Festival kicks off on Thursday and they're doing it big for their 55th year.

Starting at 5 p.m. on Thursday, people who attend the festival can find arts and crafts, outdoor concerts, a petting zoo, and, of course, free peaches and ice cream.

The festivities are planned to continue through Saturday. There will be a 5K run, a car show, local music and entertainment, a parade, and so much more.

To see the full list of events, check out Porter Peach Festival's website.

