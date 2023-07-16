Porter celebrates annual peach festival

TULSA — The Porter Peach Festival is celebrating its 57th year.

This small town in Oklahoma calls itself the "Peach Capitol of Oklahoma," but the festival offers much more than peaches—even some seafood.

Joseph McAdams runs a seafood truck, selling everything from slices of pie to frog legs.

He takes his truck to lots of shows around Oklahoma and Arkansas, but a chance encounter at a Wagoner festival brought him out to Porter.

"One of the customers out there told us we need to come to the peach festival here, so when I got back to Arkansas, I checked into it, signed up, and we got here," McAdams said.

McAdams and his crew have been here since Thursday.

For the festival's first two days, they were able to serve customers through the day's end, but Saturday proved different. He told 2 News Oklahoma that he sold out of food in about six hours.

"We’ve never been here before, and this is our first time; it won’t be our last time. It was good; it was a good success," McAdams said.

There was no shortage of food and drinks; just stand in the middle of the festival, and you can smell funnel cakes, fried pies, lemonade, and more.

On top of that food are jewelry, trinkets, soaps and crafts.

2 News Oklahoma met the Kahrs family, who were selling their handmade crafts.

Years ago, Louise Kahrs worked in a sewing factory. Now she’s slowed it down a bit and is selling homemade crafts.

"She just got back into something she loves to do, so she does a lot of craft work," her husband, Greg, said.

During our interview, which lasted just a few minutes, at least ten or fifteen kids came up to the booth, all asking mom and dad for a little money to take home a treasure of their own.

"Oh yeah, we try to make sure we give the kids something, even though those items are store-bought; for the kids, the rest of it is handmade," Kahrs said.

It’s the third time at the festival for the Kahrs family.

"For us, it was something different; we do a lot of different shows; we just had never done this one, so we tried this one a couple-three years ago," Kahrs said.

The peach festival wrapped up Saturday, but they’ll be back for No. 58 next year. More information is available on their website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

