Oklahoma voters have decided the final slate of nominees for governor and other statewide, congressional and legislative races in the 2018 general election.

Polls closed at 7 p.m.

The Republican gubernatorial race between former Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett and Tulsa businessman Kevin Stitt tops a slate of GOP runoffs for statewide positions.

Former Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett and Tulsa businessman Kevin Stitt squared off in a live debate on 2 Works for You on last Wednesday night.

Former Oklahoma Attorney General Drew Edmondson won the Democratic nomination for governor over former state Sen. Connie Johnson in the June 26 primary election. Edmondson unsuccessfully sought the Democratic nomination for governor eight years ago.

The gubernatorial nominees are vying to replace term-limited Republican Gov. Mary Fallin in the first open governor's race since 2010.

The general election will be held on Nov. 6.

