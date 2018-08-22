Oklahoma Republican gubernatorial candidates square off in live debate tonight

The Republican candidates for Oklahoma governor will square off on 2 Works for You in a live debate tonight at 7 p.m.

Former Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett and Tulsa businessman Kevin Stitt are in the runoff election next Tuesday, Aug. 28.

2 Works for You morning anchor Scott Thompson will be one of the debate moderators, along with our news partners in Oklahoma City.

You can watch the debate live on TV, the 2 Works for you app, and on the 2 Works for You Facebook page.

Programming Alert:

Tonight's "America's Got Talent" results show will be pre-empted so we can bring you the live debate.

Be sure to set your DVR.

The episode will now air twice: Thursday morning at 3 a.m., and again next Monday, Aug. 27 at 9 p.m..

