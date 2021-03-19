Menu

Police search for vehicle after deadly hit and run in south Tulsa

Police identify victim after deadly hit-and-run in south Tulsa
Hit and run death
Posted at 9:49 PM, Mar 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-19 09:38:17-04

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police released video and pictures of a suspect vehicle in a hit and run over night Wednesday.

Police said the driver ran over Charles Chenoweth in front of Grissom Elementary School and drove off.

They said the driver was headed north on South 73rd East Avenue near the Park Plaza South and Shadow Mountain neighborhoods. Chenoweth was walking southbound in the street on S 73rd East Avenue, according to police.

Police said the driver hit Chenoweth and rolled him under the vehicle. Chenoweth died at the scene.

Authorities describe the vehicle as a four-door sedan that is either a Lincoln, Cadillac, or Buick. They said it has a brake light in the rear window and may have front bumper or grill damage and a broken left headlight.

A neighbor told 2 Works for You most of the residential has sidewalks except for that section in front of Grissom Elementary.

2 Works for You reached out to the family. They chose not to speak at this time.

