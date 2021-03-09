Menu

Police search for suspect after man shot multiple times in north Tulsa

Posted at 10:48 PM, Mar 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-09 01:48:06-05

TULSA, Okla. — Authorities are searching for a suspect after a shooting leaves a man in critical condition.

The shooting happened Monday in north Tulsa near North Lewis Avenue and East Pine Street.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers found the victim shot multiple times, and he was conscious.

He was rushed to the hospital and immediately taken into surgery. Police said he has about a 50/50 chance of survival, and he lost a lot of blood.

Authorities told 2 Works for You they received conflicting descriptions of the suspect from witnesses. Police said no one saw the actual shooting. Witnesses described hearing several gunshots and then seeing a victim found shot.

This is an ongoing investigation.

