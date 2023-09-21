Police release body cam of Zach Bryan Verdigris traffic stop

*WARNING: Strong language is used in the body cam footage*

Body camera footage shows country music star Zach Bryan pulled over for speeding on Sept. 4 in Verdigris.

This incident was a few days prior to his arrest in Vinita for obstructing an investigation, where he was booked at the Craig County Jail.

In the Verdigris traffic stop, a police officer can be heard asking Bryan for his current address.

"I don't feel comfortable sharing that," said Bryan.

Bryan continues to decline, and the officer tells him he will be taken to jail if not.

When Bryan says, "Let me call my lawyer real quick," the officer commands him to leave his vehicle and cuffs him.

The two eventually settle their differences. They part ways with apologies, handshakes, and a warning for speeding.

2 News Oklahoma spoke with a criminal defense attorney, Bruce Edge, who specializes in Oklahoma traffic and DUI law.

Edge said when pulled over, it is required that citizens identify themselves.

"A driver would have to furnish his driver’s license, his registration, and proof of insurance. That’s all that’s required by the statute, from my understanding of it," said Edge.

Edge continued that a home address, specifically, is not a necessity.

"A lot of people have multiple addresses," said Edge. "I don't see where that would be a legally required item."

There have been no charges filed yet for the Craig County arrest on Sept. 7.

