Police officer punched in overnight fight in downtown Tulsa

Posted at 11:30 AM, May 09, 2022
TULSA, Okla. — Police arrested two men after breaking up a fight in downtown Tulsa early Saturday morning.

Tulsa police officers saw women fighting in a parking lot near 2nd Street and Detroit, detaining them while backup arrived to help investigate.

Police say Tyjuan and Lajuan Tomlin showed up and started threatening officers if they didn't release one of the women involved. Officers responded with several commands to stop making threats and leave.

Police started to arrest the two men for obstruction, and Tyjuan Tomlin punched an officer in the face. Officers found a loaded gun on him in the arrest.

Police say Lajuan Tomlin tried to push through officers who then used pepper spray on him. TPD says he also had a gun on him.

Tyjuan Tomlin was arrested and booked on the following complaints:

  • Threatening a Violent Act
  • Possession of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony
  • Assault & Battery on a Police Officer
  • Carrying a Firearm While Intoxicated
  • Resisting Arrest
  • Public Intoxication

Lajuan Tomlin was arrested on the following complaints:

  • Violation of a Protective Order
  • Possession of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony
  • Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon
  • Carrying a Firearm while Intoxicated
  • Obstruction/Interfering with a Police Officer
  • Public Intoxication

