Police investigating homicide at Lewiston apartment complex

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department is investing a homicide that occurred at the Lewiston apartment complex located at 5226 S. Lewis Ave.

Tulsa Fire and EMSA arrived on the scene, but told TPD they believed someone was murdered and the suspect was still there.

The suspect was taken into custody and taken to the detective division for TPD for further questioning about the incident.

The name of the victim and suspect are not available at this time.

This is a developing story.

