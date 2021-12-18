Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police investigating disturbance that left one hospitalized

items.[0].image.alt
KJRH
Police Tape.jfif
Posted at 11:29 AM, Dec 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-18 12:30:53-05

TULSA, Okla — Tulsa Police Officers responded to the area of North Hartford Avenue and East 56th Street North for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived they found medical personnel treating the victim.

The victim, a 55-60 year old male, had multiple gunshot wounds.

According to the report the shooting appeared to be the result of a disturbance with a neighbor.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, his condition is considered serious according to officials.

The victim is cooperating with police and they are searching for the suspect.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7