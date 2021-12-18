Police investigating disturbance that left one hospitalized

TULSA, Okla — Tulsa Police Officers responded to the area of North Hartford Avenue and East 56th Street North for reports of a shooting.
When officers arrived they found medical personnel treating the victim.
The victim, a 55-60 year old male, had multiple gunshot wounds.
According to the report the shooting appeared to be the result of a disturbance with a neighbor.
The victim was transported to a local hospital, his condition is considered serious according to officials.
The victim is cooperating with police and they are searching for the suspect.
