Police investigating disturbance that left one hospitalized

TULSA, Okla — Tulsa Police Officers responded to the area of North Hartford Avenue and East 56th Street North for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived they found medical personnel treating the victim.

The victim, a 55-60 year old male, had multiple gunshot wounds.

According to the report the shooting appeared to be the result of a disturbance with a neighbor.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, his condition is considered serious according to officials.

The victim is cooperating with police and they are searching for the suspect.

