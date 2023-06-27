Police identify 3 dead from suspected murder-suicide in Muskogee

TULSA, Okla. — Muskogee police are investigating after three people were found dead in a home around 9 p.m. Monday night.

The Public Information Officer with MPD said a woman called dispatch reporting a disturbance and that someone had a gun.

Officers arrived at the house to find a person lying inside the front door. MPD says they then heard another gunshot from further inside the house.

Police located three people who had died from gunshot wounds inside the home. Officers later identified the three who died.

Police say Terry Janway is suspected of having killed her husband, Jack, and her grandson Dalton before killing herself.

Dalton was 11 years old.

MPD says they are still in the beginning phases of this investigation but believe the incident could have been a murder-suicide.

They said there is no ongoing threat to the community at this time.

2 News will update you as we learn more.

