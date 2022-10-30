Police: 2 people stabbed at Halloween party overnight

SAPULPA — A Halloween party turned violent when a fight broke out and ended in two people being stabbed Sunday.
Sapulpa police say they got the call of a possible stabbing around 4 a.m. Sunday morning to a home near South 33rd West Avenue and West 81st Street South.
Officers say when they arrived on the scene, they found one person with multiple stab wounds. Tulsa police later notified them that they found another stabbing victim from the same party at Tulsa Hills.
Both victims were taken to St. Francis in critical condition.
Police say they are now working to identify a suspect and an investigation is currently ongoing.
Trending Stories:
- Supreme Court hearing case about affirmative action
- DOWNLOAD the 2 News Oklahoma app for alerts
- Tulsa tops for affordable starter homes
- FOLLOW 2 News Oklahoma on Facebook
- Legendary Tulsan G. Oscar Herron dies
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter