Police: 2 people stabbed at Halloween party overnight

SAPULPA — A Halloween party turned violent when a fight broke out and ended in two people being stabbed Sunday.

Sapulpa police say they got the call of a possible stabbing around 4 a.m. Sunday morning to a home near South 33rd West Avenue and West 81st Street South.

Officers say when they arrived on the scene, they found one person with multiple stab wounds. Tulsa police later notified them that they found another stabbing victim from the same party at Tulsa Hills.

Both victims were taken to St. Francis in critical condition.

Police say they are now working to identify a suspect and an investigation is currently ongoing.

