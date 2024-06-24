Watch Now
PIONEER BABY: Ree Drummond expecting first grandchild

Posted at 11:56 AM, Jun 24, 2024

PAWHUSKA, Okla. — A new addition is coming to the pioneer in Pawhuska.

Ree Drummond announced her first-born daughter Alex is pregnant with the family's first grandchild.

Alex and her husband Mauricio told the world the exciting news with some help from their puppy and a bandana.

The baby is due around New Year's Day.

Ree Drummond said she and her family are savoring the news each day because time moves fast.

"Thank you all for your love and support, and for being a community that my daughter wanted me to share this news with," Drummond said. "It means so much to me and our family! We go way back."

