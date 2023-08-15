Phillips 66 to layoff around 100 Bartlesville employees after 'transitional period'

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Phillips 66 said they plan on laying off about 100 Bartlesville employees in the Finance and Procurement part of the organization.

2 News received a tip from a viewer about the layoffs and reached out to Phillips 66 for comment.

In the statement provided by the oil company, they said as a part of its business transformation efforts, the company is shifting roles for about 430 employees and contractors.

Some employees and contractors not being laid off will receive new roles or resume their original roles in a new company structure. The restructuring will affect employees at the Phillips 66 Business Operations and Innovation Center in Bartlesville ending with layoffs.



The business strategy will lay off 175 employees and 100 contractors.

In 2022, 2 News reported Phillips 66 partnered with the City of Bartlesville, offering $10,000 for new employees who moved to the city and purchased a home.

The initiative attracted 17 people with more interest as of that 2022 article.

Phillips 66 said that no one was immediately let go, and the transitional period will take place through 2024.

