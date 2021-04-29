Philbrook Museum of Art asks Tulsans for help looking for missing garden cat

TULSA, Okla. — The Philbrook Museum of Art is asking Tulsans to be on the lookout for their missing garden cat, Sage.

According to the museum's Facebook post, Sage's GPS tracker was found in the Gardens, so staff cannot locate the cat or her whereabouts. Sage is microchipped and her information is up-to-date.

Philbrook's staff is asking to be looking for these details about Sage:



Grey and tan tortoise/tabby mix with greenish-yellow eyes

Small and stout, approximately 6.5 pounds

Pink nose outlined in dark brown

Lighter belly with dark spots

Striped tail

Super friendly and likes belly rubs

If Tulsans find Sage or believe they have seen her, they can call 918-748-5300 or email the museum at newsletter@philbrook.org so that she can return safely back home to Philbrook.

This is a developing story.

