Pet Fashion Show in Jenks to raise money for SPCA

Pet owners, get your best friend dressed in their best.

This weekend, in Jenks, is a pet fashion show to raise money for the Tulsa S-P-C-A’s Save-a-life fund.

Saturday, the Jenks Commons Park will be filled with adorable pets strutting their stuff at the inaugural Pet Fashion Show.

"I thought a large community event would be so much fun, so I combined my love of fashion and my love of animals and decided to ‘Runway for Rescues,’" Georgia Matlack, organizer, said.

Georgia hopes to promote responsible pet ownership.

"Well, Oklahoma is a top 10 state of animal euthanization, which is very scary and very sad,” Georgia Matlack said. “And I think that's a reason that people should really be paying attention and really be interested in wanting to fix this problem. And the number one thing we can do is spay and neuter our pets."

The money raised goes to the Save-A-Life fund at the Tulsa SPCA.

"This fund is basically helping people that may not be able to afford pet care,” Georgia Matlack said. “Rather that's spay or neuter, or vaccine or their pet is sick. They can go to that fund and find the care for their animal that they may need.”

Georgia’s father, Matthew Matlack, is helping his daughter get the project off the ground.

"We're used to volunteering every week,” Matthew Matlack said. “It's important for students to realize they can make a difference in the community and Georgia combined sense of fashion with and her love for animals into this really unique event."

Matthew says he could not be prouder of his daughter.

And his entire job is to make sure everyone has fun.

"You know, rather you have a dog, a cat, or even a lizard or bunny,” Georgia Matlack said. “You can bring them out, it's just going to be a really fun community event."

The fashion show is from 1 – 3 pm on May 6, at the Jenks Commons at 220 E A St, Jenks, OK

To register, click here.

