Person on the run after shooting, crash

TULSA, Okla. — Just after 4:30 on Thursday afternoon, Tulsa police say a gold car was driving eastbound on east Apache, when all of a sudden, a white Dodge Durango pulled up beside it.

“My understanding is that the gold vehicle was stopped at the light when the Durango pulled up and started firing into the vehicle.” Captain Charlie Hardaway of the Tulsa Police Department said.

That's when officers say the driver of the gold car pulled into oncoming traffic and slammed into another vehicle.

Tulsa police tell us there were three innocent people in the jeep when they got hit.

Officers tell 2 News that there was one adult and 2 children inside that jeep. All 3 were taken to the hospital but are expected to be okay.

Police say the driver of the gold car got out and ran off.

“We have the k-9 out tracking and we have the helicopter up looking for a possible white dodge Durango as a suspect vehicle,” police said.

I asked police if they thought this may be a gang-related incident.

“There is gang activity up throughout this city right now, but whether this incident here is gang related, I’m not sure,” he added.

Officers are hoping witnesses can provide some more information about what exactly happened here.

“It doesn’t seem like a pursuit, but maybe they were targeted to where they waited on them to stop and then they pulled up beside them and started shooting,” he said.

