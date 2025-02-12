Watch Now
Person found dead near I-44 and Harvard, cold weather suspected cause

TULSA, Okla. — A person was found dead near I-44 and Harvard around 9 a.m. on Dec. 12, according to the Tulsa Police Department.

Officers said the person was found near the north wall of the I-44 overpass over Harvard.

The identity of the person hasn't been determined yet, TPD said.

Both the Major Crime Unit and the Medical Examiner's Office are investigating.

However, officers on the scene said from training and experience, they believe the person fell victim to the elements. The Medical Examiner will determine an official cause.

