Person found dead in north Tulsa home, police say

Tulsa police officers investigating a homicide at a home near Pine and North Harvard on June 11, 2022.
Posted at 10:51 AM, Jan 11, 2022
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department is investigating a homicide on Tuesday morning.

Police officers came out to a home near Pine and North Harvard after they say a person walked outside around 8:45 a.m. and saw their neighbor's door open.

The person found that neighbor dead inside the home.

Police say it looked like the victim had gunshot wounds.

A homicide investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. Check this story for updates.

