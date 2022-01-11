Person found dead in north Tulsa home, police say

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department is investigating a homicide on Tuesday morning.
Police officers came out to a home near Pine and North Harvard after they say a person walked outside around 8:45 a.m. and saw their neighbor's door open.
The person found that neighbor dead inside the home.
Police say it looked like the victim had gunshot wounds.
A homicide investigation is underway.
This is a developing story. Check this story for updates.
